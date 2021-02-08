Australia prop Kepu leaves London Irish

London Irish prop Sekope Kepu has been forced to quit the club with immediate effect for family reasons.

Kepu, who is the most capped Australian prop of all time, with more than 100 appearances for the Wallabies, has been a key member of the Exiles’ front-row since joining the club after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.







The 33-year-old played in Saturday’s win over Gloucester at Brentford but had informed the club just after Christmas about some issues affecting a family member in New Zealand. Irish therefore agreed to release him from contract officially on Monday.

Although born in Sydney and having played for 11 years with NSW Waratahs who are based in the city, Kepu grew up in New Zealand and will relocate there to deal with what the club have said are “unspecified family health reasons.”

“Whilst we are desperately disappointed, in these unprecedented times, we understand the human element of Sekope’s situation,” said Irish’s director of rugby Declan Kidney.

“We wish Sekope and his family well – and thank him for his contribution to the club.”







