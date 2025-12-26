Wilson injury not as bad as Fulham feared

Marco Silva says he is hopeful Harry Wilson will be available for Fulham’s visit to West Ham on Saturday.

The Welshman suffered a painful knock to the knee during the 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Monday.

But the injury does not appear to be as serious as was first feared.

Whites boss Silva explained: “It probably looked more serious than it is right now.

“We will keep assessing him. It was a big knock on the knee and of course it was painful, still painful.

“Let’s see. We have to assess him. We are going to have another (training) session and after take the decision about him.

“I’m hopeful that he can be (available). Of course, it’s a situation that we have to assess.

“Games come thick and fast. Sometimes these types of knocks can have an impact in the decisions that we have to take for each game.”

Wilson has five goals and three assists in 16 Premier League games, with the winger starting 14 of those matches.

Fulham have five games over the next 15 days and Silva knows how important the in-from Wilson is.

“He’s being crucial. He’s at the top of his confidence. He feels very well. He’s helping the team to win football matches,” Silva said.

“That is the most important thing in Wilson’s mind, and for us he’s been a crucial player.”