‘A massive win’ for Fulham – Silva

Marco Silva described the 1-0 victory at home to Nottingham Forest as a “massive win” for Fulham.

Raul Jimenez’s penalty in first-half stoppage time made it back-to-back wins for Silva’s side and took them up to 13th in the Premier League table.

“The result, 100%, is a massive three points and a massive win,” Whites boss Silva declared.

“It wasn’t our best performance, but I don’t remember one chance for Forest all game.

“They had the possession but didn’t create and we managed the game well. It was a professional performance from our team.”

Silva praises "reliable" Jimenez after Fulham win and says Wilson "looks like he's going to be OK" despite picking up knock.

Jimenez made it 14 successfully converted penalties from 14 and the veteran striker continues to be a key player.

“He’s reliable. The calmness, the quality, the braveness to wait until the last moment for the goalkeeper to move,” Silva said.

Silva added that Harry Wilson “looks like he’s going to be okay,” despite the Welshman going off late on after picking up a knock.