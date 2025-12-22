Jimenez’s penalty gives Fulham victory over Forest

Fulham 1

Raul Jimenez’s penalty just before half-time gave Fulham victory at Craven Cottage and lifted them to 13th in the Premier League table.

Jimenez’s header clipped the outside of the post shortly before the Mexican netted from the spot after

Douglas Luiz fouled Kevin.

Sean Dyche’s side rarely troubled Bernd Leno, but the Fulham goalkeeper did well to hold a low shot from Neco Williams.

As the second half progressed, Forest began to enjoy more possession but with no potency up front.

The Whites were also laboured and failed to significantly breach the Forest rearguard.

Jimenez did flash a header wide with six minutes remaining, before the hosts managed to see out the dull contest.

Fulham are next in action on 27 December, when they travel across London to take on Premier League strugglers West Ham.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Berge (Cairney 66), Lukic, Smith Rowe (Diop 85), Wilson (Traore 85), Jimenez (Kusi-Asare 85), Kevin (King 78)

Subs not used: Lecomte, Castagne, Reed, Ridgeon.