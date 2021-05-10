Verdict: Lack of cutting edge has been Fulham’s undoing

And that is that.

Steve McQueen never got over the fence in The Great Escape – and neither have Fulham.

Like the man on the motorbike, the Whites are headed back to the 'cooler', AKA the Championship, after a 2-0 home defeat by Burnley.







It was over and out the second Chris Wood whacked the back of the net, but in truth it’s been over a lot longer than that.

Scott Parker spoke about a lack of leaders in his young squad this week, but the head coach also has a lack of anyone remotely close to finding the back of the net.

Two incisive breakaways for Burnley produced two goals.

Seven thousand ponderous approaches by Fulham this season as they inched towards the penalty area with the caution of a bomb squad, produced frustration.

They’re slick moving forward, but have the cutting edge of a plastic fork, so even the lowly Clarets could sit and soak it all in.

When they drew with Burnley on February 17, Fulham had 19 points and played only 24 games. Eleven games later they’ve added a meagre seven points and three of those from the unlikely win at Liverpool.

But it was that 2-1 home defeat to Leeds in March that really did the damage following a great February.

It sucked belief out of Fulham because Leeds dominated the game from pretty much first to last.

Sure, losing at Chelsea and Manchester City is a given – but Leeds?

They’ve had a very good season, but were in the second tier with the Whites last campaign.

Against Burnley, Ivan Cavaleiro was grateful his early poor touch was flagged offside before Ademola Lookman failed to attach the ball with the goal gaping.

For a few minutes it looked promising.

But in a foot race between Antonee Robinson and Ashley Westwood, you would back the Fulham defender every time.

So what Robinson was doing cantering back while the Clarets midfielder went like a train to convert for 1-0 is anyone’s guess.

Robinson’s been a rare Fulham success in a losing campaign, but was found wanting for the opener.

The second half was a procession towards the inevitable enlivened by just two moments.

Alphonse Areola had his heart in his mouth when he sprinted out his box to block a header with his arm.

That 12th Fulham man, VAR, once again came to their rescue, and a rattle of the Burnley crossbar from Andre-Frank Anguissa was as near as the strugglers got to reducing the arrears.

Parker wasn’t taking prisoners with a line-up that included four attack-minded players and three on the bench.

But with nine goals at home all season and just three in the last 11, it was going to need more than that to nick a default 1-0 win.

The stylish boss sported a new beige cardigan to keep out the chill night air, but the winds of change will now bring Fulham a new team for a third tilt in a row at getting out of the Championship.








