Parker plans ‘honest, frank discussions’ in wake of Fulham’s relegation

Scott Parker says this summer will be one of the most important in Fulham’s recent history but refused to comment on whether he will be at the helm next season.

The Whites suffered a second relegation in three seasons after losing 2-0 at home to Burnley on Tuesday.







They finished the match with six loanees on the field, none of whom are likely to return next season, and Parker said building a team that can go back up and stay in the Premier League is key to the future direction of the club, which boasts one of the largest squads in the top flight.

“The facts are we have fallen short in our quality and that is why we have been relegated,” Parker said.

“What we need to do is to have some sustainability and while always our aim is the big prize, we need to understand how we get there and stay there.

“At the moment it’s promotion, relegation, promotion that is not successful. We will do that together and try and bounce back.

“The facts are it is not always as easy as looking at the goal of the Premier League, we need to have a strategy and a plan in place, that is key to how we move forward.”

Parker successfully guided the club back to the Premier League after relegation two years ago but stopped short of saying he will be around to do so again.

He said: “It’s not a conversation for tonight and my job and what I need to do is get this season finished in the right way and after that the discussions about what we need to do as a football club will speak for itself and we will work it out from there.

“While we are all disappointed, our job is to get this group of players going for the final three games. We owe that to the fans.

“Every team that has gone down this season will be having the same discussions, they happen at all clubs, We will have honest, frank discussions about where we need to go.”







