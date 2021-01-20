Unsung Man Utd heroes deserve more credit, says Fulham boss

Scott Parker has paid tribute to the unsung heroes at Manchester United.

The Fulham boss believes the likes of Harry Maguire along with midfielders Scott McTominay and Fred deserve more credit.







Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are the household names very much to the fore in putting United back on top of the Premier League table for the first time since the final day of their title-winning campaign in 2012-13.

But United’s lesser lights should also get their share of the plaudits, says Parker, whose Whites team face the Red Devils at Craven Cottage this evening.

“I think the Maguires, the McTominays and the Freds make them other players tick,” said Parker, who was renowned as an unsung battling midfielder in his day.

“Maybe it was a position I was in, and these players give the likes of Rashford, Pogba, and (Bruno) Fernandes a chance to shine.

“They’re the ones who deserve huge credit and why they’re in the position they’re in.”

Parker also thinks United’s long journey back to the top is testimony to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

“A while back every man and his dog wanted a change, so it’s fair play to his resilience and I have nothing but admiration for him,” Parker added.

“We’re up against a very good side.”







