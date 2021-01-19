‘Laughing stock’ Fulham have answered their critics, says Parker

Fulham were a “laughing stock” at the beginning of the season, says Scott Parker. But he reckons the joke’s on others now.

The Whites shipped 10 goals in their first three games, with not a point to show for it.







But they went five games unbeaten prior to the recent defeat against Chelsea.

“We’ve done remarkably well, because we were probably the laughing stock in terms of how people were portraying us,” Parker said.

“Never was that the case in-house, but that narrative probably comes from us last time in this division. ‘Oh look. It’s the same old Fulham’ – that sort of thing.

“Can we turn some of those draws into wins? That’s what’s going to keep us in this division.

“We’ve got to understand (draws) are a good gauge for us, and if we can get points along the way that’s all good.

“But there are going to be other games that are vitally important.”

After Manchester United, the Whites will meet Burnley in the FA Cup on Sunday, and then gear up for a pair of proverbial six-pointers against Brighton and West Brom.

The Covid-19 outbreak at the club has left players short of training and match fitness, and Parker intends to change his side for the cup visit to Turf Moor regardless of the result on Wednesday night.

He said: “We’re not through it (Covid), and we need the FA Cup to balance things out a bit. Players will need a rest.”







