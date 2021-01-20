Fulham not looking to sign striker Dia, says Parker

Fulham have no interest in Stade de Reims striker Boulaye Dia.

Scott Parker has dismissed reports the Whites have tabled a bid for Ligue 1’s top scorer, who has netted 12 goals in 18 games this season.









Parker is keen to sign a striker but admits joining a club in the bottom three represents a risk, so any deal must be right for both parties.

“It’s a tough market and everyone’s looking for the same type of player,” the head coach said.

“You’re sitting in the bottom three and the worry from owners and investors is there, so we have to get a deal that’s tailored for us and something that moves us on.

“That (Dia) is not someone who we’ve spoke about.”







