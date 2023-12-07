Tosin a ‘key player’ for Fulham, says Silva

Marco Silva has insisted that Tosin Adarabioyo is a key part of his plans after the defender made his first start of the season in the 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Tosin, who is out of contract at the end of the season and yet to agree terms on a new deal, was preferred to skipper Tim Ream to partner Calvin Bassey at the heart of the Whites defence and produced an impressive display.







The former Manchester City centre-back almost moved to Monaco in the summer only for groin surgery to put paid to a switch to the Ligue 1 side, and boss Silva hinted the 26-year-old will keep his place in the side to face West Ham on Sunday.

“Tosin is not been available for the matches since the beginning of the season after surgery,” Silva said.

“We have been working with him over the last few weeks and the international break as well to get him sharp as we need to get him in the best physical condition.

“He is not right now, it will take more time, but he is a key player for us and the way I want to build.

“He is a player that has some leadership skills and that is really important in our team.

“I am really pleased for him and for him to come in for his first game of the season and keep a clean sheet is good.

“Bassey played on the left-hand side, which is usually Tim’s role, and it was nice to see him perform as well.”







