Nottingham Forest boss Cooper embarrassed by fan chants

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper admitted he felt embarrassed after supporters chanted his name throughout his side’s 5-0 hammering by Fulham.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis left his seat at Craven Cottage midway through the game as his side capitulated in the second half, with Cooper’s future very much in doubt after four successive defeats.

Despite their poor run of form, the Welshman remains hugely popular with Forest fans after guiding the club back to the Premier League two seasons ago after over two decades outside the top flight.

“It’s embarrassing really and I don’t deserve it,” Cooper said when asked about the fans’ support of him.

“I am grateful and I know how I feel about the club and what it has done for me. I heard it and I am grateful, but it is embarrassing given what was going on out there and that was my responsibility.

“We should have got a different reception to what we got and I went to the front first to see the fans at the end because it is down to me and I accept that.”

Cooper said he had no idea if he would be in a job this weekend but said he would accept whatever decision is made by Maranakis.

“I don’t think about, it is not about me, it is what is right for the football club,” he insisted.







