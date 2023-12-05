No contract talks with Tosin, who looks set to leave Fulham

Marco Silva says there have been no further contract talks with Tosin Adarabioyo, who looks likely to leave Fulham in January.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and almost moved to Monaco in the summer only for an injury to scupper the deal.







Fulham are keen to sell him next month rather than risk losing the defender on a free transfer in the summer.

Tosin joined Fulham from Manchester City in 2020 and played a significant role in helping the Whites win promotion and stay in the Premier League last season, having suffered relegation in his first season with the club.

However, he has missed most of this term because of injury and in recent weeks has had to sit on the bench, with Silva preferring Tim Ream and Calvin Bassey.

“He is in the last year of his contract. We want him to stay longer but let’s see if it will be possible,” Whites boss Silva said.

“Up to now it has not been. It’s in the hands of the board and his agent to start speaking again or not.

“Tosin knows we would like him to stay at this football club. But I don’t want him to be involved in this right now, I want him to focus on training and the matchdays. He has recovered well from the bad injury he had.

“It is up to the club to solve it with his agent.”

Fulham will still be without Rodrigo Muniz, Adama Traore and Issa Diop for the visit of Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.







