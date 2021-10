Wealdstone have signed Fulham youngster Connor McAvoy on a month’s loan.

The defender, 19, has been a regular for Fulham’s Under-23 side and now gets a chance to play first-team football.

McAvoy, a Scotland Under-19 international, is expected to make his Stones debut in this weekend’s game against Weymouth.

Meanwhile, Charlie Barker has left Wealdstone and returned to Charlton following the end of his loan spell.