Quina ‘has to work harder’, says Fulham boss

Domingos Quina is going to have to “work harder” to get into the Fulham side.

The on-loan midfielder arrived from Watford at the beginning of September but has been restricted to just three appearances – none of which saw him complete a game.

Boss Marco Silva made it plain he expects more from the 21-year-old, especially if he wants to carve a spot in a crowded Fulham midfield augmented by the return of Tom Cairney.







“Domingos has to work harder to win back his place,” Silva said.

“He got his chance and that is clear by getting in the starting 11 against Leeds and Blackpool, and it was not just a matter of performance, but in the training sessions as well.

“He is fit, but was not in the squad the last game – a technical decision and it was mine.”

Meanwhile, there is little hope Terence Kongolo will return to first-team action any time soon.

The Netherlands international has been hampered by a series of injuries, restricting to him just four appearances since January 2020 – the last against Wolves in April.

Kongolo played for Fulham Under-23s against Reading last week, but like in his only other appearance since August, he lasted just 45 minutes.

Silva said: “To say he would be ready in one week or two is not true.

“We are giving him some minutes in the training sessions with me, but also the U23s, in order to see his reaction and get him back to his best physical condition.”







