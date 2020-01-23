‘Slim chance’ Fulham stars will return for Huddersfield game

Fulham boss Scott Parker says there is a “slim chance” four of his key players will be available for the visit of Huddersfield on 1 February.

The Whites, who are vying for a spot in the Championship’s top two, are currently missing a number of forwards through injury – including Aboubakar Kamara, Anthony Knockaert, Neeskens Kebano and the division’s joint top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic.

All four missed the 0-0 draw with strugglers Charlton on Wednesday night but Parker hopes they can return to action next week.

When asked about the potential returns of Knockaert and Mitrovic, he said: “I’m hoping that Huddersfield, maybe, is a slim chance for us.

“Kamara may be a slim chance for Huddersfield, Kebano the same. Hopefully, they will be back for Huddersfield.

“It will be a bit touch and go, though, to be honest with you.”







