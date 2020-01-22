Parker praises players despite ‘massive chances’ missed



Fulham boss Scott Parker praised his team’s commitment after they were held to a goalless draw by Charlton at The Valley.

The Whites had the opportunity to go within a point of the Championship’s automatic promotion places but spurned two great chances either side of half-time to do so.





Joe Bryan fired narrowly wide of the post, after being put through on goal by Tom Cairney’s defence-splitting pass, before an unmarked Michael Hector glanced Ivan Cavaleiro’s corner off-target from close range.

Despite admitting some disappointment, Parker was pleased with how his side performed.

He said: “I think we had two massive chances [in the] second half. If you take that opportunity and you’re seeing the game out 1-0.

“I’m a little bit disappointed but, in saying that, I think it’s a third clean sheet in a row now and if you don’t win it, you certainly don’t lose the game. That’s the biggest positive.

“I think I’ve sat here many a time this year after having a lot of control, and really camping up at times in the opposition team, and we come away with a defeat because they hit us on the break. I thought we looked pretty solid so that was a big positive.

“It was probably a game for an attacking bit of genius really, where a team are banked up and you need your attacking flair and something which is a little bit off-the-cuff – which, obviously, at the moment we haven’t got because we have a lot of injuries to that end of the pitch.

“Overall, I’m delighted with the players, I’m delighted with the team. I see a bunch of players here tonight who were full of commitment.”

See also: Fulham pick up point in stalemate at Charlton







