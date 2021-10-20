Silva: Tete will have to earn Fulham recall

Fulham boss Marco Silva says it’s up to Kenny Tete to get his shirt back from Denis Odoi.

Tete last played on August 21 when he suffered a hamstring injury in the win over Hull, enabling Odoi to enjoy a run in the side.







Silva said: “It’s a very good fight between him, Kenny and (Cyrus) Christie, and Kenny has to show he is better than the others.

“It’s what Kenny is trying to do, and for sure, Denis will do the same.

“Kenny has shown he’s now ready to play, and I will take the decision for each match.

“I think Denis is improving and he had a very good first game against Stoke. Of course, there were some ups and downs like the team.

“But Denis is a very good professional that allows him to work every single day really hard.

“I know every training session and every match day he gives 100%.”

