Marco Silva has been described as “perfect for Spurs” amid speculation over the future of the under-pressure Ange Postecoglou at the north London club.

Fulham have been enjoying a fine season under boss Silva, who guided them back to the top flight and now has them challenging for a European place.

Postecoglou, meanwhile, has presided over a disappointing season at Tottenham and faced criticism from fans – many of whom are also deeply unhappy with chairman Daniel Levy.

And former Watford striker Deeney believes Fulham could struggle to hang onto Silva – and that he would be a good choice for Spurs.

“Marco is more than ready,” Deeney said on Talksport.

'We've changed the mindset of this club' – Silva after Fulham's victory over Liverpool.#FFC pic.twitter.com/CpnQG7AWzq — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) April 6, 2025

“The biggest compliment you could take for Marco Silva is that, if you look at all the people that are around him – his staff – they’ve been poached, because they (other clubs) want Marco Silva but they go and get the people off his branches.

“He’s ready for a big team. I think he’d be perfect for Spurs if they would allow him to just go and take over and not get involved too much from up above.

“I think he’d change the culture of that place within three months. Marco is definitely ready.

“Fulham are on a good trajectory but I think they’ll struggle to keep him long term.”

‘Changing the mindset’

A brilliant 3-2 victory at home to leaders Liverpool was another high point for Fulham under Silva, who says he has changed the culture at Craven Cottage.

“We have been changing completely the mindset of this club. I’m really proud of the players and the way they responded,” Silva said after Sunday’s match.

“To compete against Liverpool, with a high tempo was great as they can always attack you. We had real attitude from the players under pressure.”







