Proud Silva hails Fulham players after victory over Liverpool

Marco Silva hailed his Fulham team after their terrific 3-2 win over Premier League leaders Liverpool at Craven Cottage.

The Whites came from behind after losing an early goal, scored by Reds midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, with goals from Ryan Sessegnon, Alex Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz.

Luis Diaz responded with a goal for Arne Slot’s side but Fulham were worthy of their victory which keeps them in eighth place and in contention for European football next season.

“It was not important just to beat them but to get the points,” said Fulham boss Silva.

“To be able to bounce back in front of our fans against the next champions of the league is great. We wanted toi fight for something and for the football club and these three points are important.

“It was a great performance in first half and in some moments they put us under pressure in the second half. Liverpool are one of the best teams in Europe turning defence into attack when they have the ball. They grew in confidence and had chances to equalise.

“After the 3-2 they put us under pressure but until then we were by far the best team on the pitch.”

Following two successive losses, against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup and Arsenal in the league, Silva was particularly pleased with the overall reaction from his squad.

“It was a great reaction after losing two games,” he added.

“We have been changing completely the mindset of this club. I’m really proud of the players and the way they responded.

“To compete against Liverpool, with a high tempo was great as they can always attack you. We had real attitude from the players under pressure.”







