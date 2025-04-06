Fulham come from behind to stun Liverpool

Fulham 3

Sessegnon (23′)

Iwobi (32′)

Muniz (37′) Sessegnon (23′)Iwobi (32′)Muniz (37′)

Liverpool 2

Mac Allister (14′)

Diaz (72′) Mac Allister (14′)Diaz (72′)

Fulham came from behind to earn a stunning victory over Premier League leaders Liverpool at Craven Cottage

Arne Slot’s side took an early lead through Alexis Mac Allister, before the Whites hit back with goals from Ryan Sessegnon, Alex Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz.

Luis Diaz pulled a goal back in the second half for the Reds, but Marco Silva’s men held on for the victory which keeps Fulham in contention for European football next season.

Liverpool took the lead with 13 minutes gone. Mac Allister picked up possession on the halfway line and brushed past the tame challenge of Sander Berge before firing an explosive right-foot shot from 20 yards out to beat keeper Bernd Leno.

Fulham levelled 10 minutes later. Sessegnon struck a precise left-foot effort inside the penalty area, after Curtis Jones could only turn Andreas Pereira’s whipped cross from the right into his path.

Fulham went ahead when Iwobi was on hand to pick up a misplaced pass across the Liverpool penalty area by Andy Robertson, before his shot went past keeper Caoimhin Kelleher with the aid of Robertson who tried to intercept.

It was 3-1 just four minutes later, thanks to a terrific goal by Muniz. With Liverpool failing to clear a corner, the Brazilian flicked the ball past Virgil van Dijk before drilling the ball under Kelleher from an angle.

Liverpool improved in the second half and reduced the deficit. Substitutes Conor Bradley and Diaz combined well, driving at the Fulham goal before the latter slotted the ball past Leno.

Fulham: Leno, Bassey, Andersen, Robinson, Berge, Pereira (Smith Rowe 75), Lukic (Reed 75), Castagne, Sessegnon (Traore 81), Iwobi (Tete 81), Muniz (Jimenez 75)







