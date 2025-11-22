Silva hails Jimenez after Fulham victory

Marco Silva hailed match-winner Raul Jimenez after Fulham’s 1-0 victory over Sunderland.

The 34-year-old Mexican, who suffered a fractured skull while playing for Wolves against Arsenal in November 2020, scored a late winner at Craven Cottage.

With fellow striker Rodrigo Muniz sidelined until the new year, Jimenez has a vital role for the Whites – and was on hand to apply the all-important finish after being set up by Samuel Chukwueze.

Boss Silva declared: “It’s about his killing instinct. It’s something that we all should enjoy, if you are a Fulham fan or not, but if you are a Premier League fan. We have had this guy for so many years in this country scoring goals.

“He had probably the worst moment of his life five years ago. The way he bounced back with our help, with the help of his football club.

“We know that Raul is going to play, always with his heart. He can perform amazingly well, some other moments not so well, but you know that his heart is going to be always there, he’s going to give everything for the shirt he can.”

Jimenez only returned from international duty on Thursday but was needed by his club, given their current lack of other attacking options.

And he delivered, with his second goal in as many matches and fourth of the season.

“Definitely an important moment for him in a tough game for him,” said Silva.

“Proper striker’s goal in that moment. What a goal.”