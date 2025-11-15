Fulham striker Muniz out until new year

Fulham have confirmed that striker Rodrigo Muniz will be sidelined until the new year with a hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old Brazilian will undergo surgery in the coming days.

Muniz first injured his hamstring against Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup in September and he made his return off the bench against Wolves at the start of November.

However, having again come on as a substitute, he went off in the recent defeat at Everton after aggravating the injury.

Muniz recently signed a new long-term contract at Craven Cottage. Fulham rejected offers for him from Italian club Atalanta during the summer.