Fulham fear Muniz faces another injury lay-off

Fulham fear Rodrigo Muniz has badly aggravated a hamstring problem he has been struggling with for some time.

The Whites striker had to go off during the 2-0 defeat at Everton after being sent on as a second-half substitute.

He had a great chance to equalise during his time on the pitch but could not find a way past keeper Jordan Pickford.

And the sight of Muniz limping off was a worrying one for Fulham, who have been plagued by injuries so far this season.

“Bad news, probably, for us. When you have to take a player off after 10 or 15 minutes it is not a good sign,” said boss Marco Silva.

“It’s clear that he’s not at his best at all. Almost every single day of the week he’s not training. I don’t remember one full session from him in the last 15 days, probably, and it’s not been easy for him to reach these type of intensity levels.

Silva on Fulham striker Muniz getting injured again.#ffc pic.twitter.com/Z93fxHr2St — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) November 8, 2025

“He came on and had an impact, had a great chance to equalse, and he felt something in the same leg and same area of the hamstring.

“It looks like not good news for us. Let’s see in the next few hours to analyse him.”

The loss was Fulham’s fifth in their past six Premier League matches.

Idrissa Gueye’s goal in first-half stoppage time and Michael Keane’s late header gave Everton the points.

“Disappointing result for us. More than the result, a disappointing performance. We got what we deserved from the game, definitely,” Silva admitted.