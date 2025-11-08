Defeat at Everton continues Fulham’s poor run

Everton 2

Gueye (44’+4)Keane (81′) Fulham 0



Fulham suffered a fifth defeat in six Premier League matches.

Idrissa Gueye’s goal in first-half stoppage time and Michael Keane’s late header gave Everton the points.

For the opener, James Tarkowski’s header from Vitalii Mykolenko’s cross hit the bar, Fulham were unable to clear the loose ball and Gueye bundled it in from close range.

Everton had dominated the half, with Thierno Barry and Tarkowski both having goals disallowed for offside.

The hosts had another goal ruled out for offside early in the second half, this time after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall had found the net.

Rodrigo Muniz had a chance to equalise just after coming on as a substitute but was denied by keeper Jordan Pickford.

It proved to be a key save, as Keane sealed Everton’s win by heading home Dewsbury-Hall’s ball in from the right.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, Lukic (King 46), Wilson (Chukwueze 58), Iwobi, Kevin (Smith Rowe 87), Jimenez, (Muniz 58 ) (Traore 75)

Subs not used: Lecomte, Castagne, Cuenca, Cairney