Jimenez nets late winner for Fulham

Fulham 1

Jimenez (84′)

Jimenez (84′) Sunderland 0



Raul Jimenez scored a late winner for Fulham at Craven Cottage.

After relentless pressure from the hosts, the Mexican poked home after he was found on the left by substitute Samuel Chukwueze, to give Fulham back-to-back home wins in the Premier League.

Fulham knocked on the door in the first half. Harry Wilson found space on the break and curled a shot just wide. Moments later, Kevin broke through on goal, but his effort was well saved by keeper Robin Roefs.

Fulham continued to dominate in the first half, but couldn’t take any of the chances they created.

In the second half, Wilson came close again, spinning and shooting just wide in the box.

Emile Smith Rowe came off the bench and fired a half-volley wide of the post as the Whites kept up the pressure – and they were eventually rewarded.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, Iwobi (Reed 88), Wilson (Castagne 90+3) King (Smith Rowe 64), Kevin (Chukwueze 64), Jimenez.

Subs not used: Lecomte Cuenca, Cairney Kusi-Asare.