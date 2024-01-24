Silva: Fulham will grow stronger

Marco Silva believes Fulham will grow stronger after missing out on the Carabao Cup final.

The Whites fought hard in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in the semi-final second leg at Craven Cottage, losing 3-2 on aggregate.







“It was a difficult match, as we expected,” Silva said.

“Performance-wise it wasn’t our best, but the players gave everything from the first minute to the last. They showed attitude and commitment, although the first 20 minutes were difficult for us.

“We were not ruthless. We improved in the last 10 minutes in the first half and we started to build late in the second half. We did create some very good chances, but not being ruthless enough means Liverpool are in the final.”

It was the club’s first-ever appearance in the last four of the competition and boss Silva feels Fulham will benefit from the experience.

He said: “The players will learn not to be so emotional at the beginning of these types of games.

“We are really growing and need to be more mature in these moments.

“We wanted to play better tonight than we did. Sometimes it’s not easy to play the good football at this level in the semi-final against a team that is so consistent.

“They (Liverpool) are top of the league for a reason. But for the club it is these moments which allows you to grow.”







