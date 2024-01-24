Liverpool hold on to deny Fulham and reach final

Fulham 1 Liverpool 1

(Liverpool won 3-2 on aggregate)

Fulham were unable to pull off the second-leg comeback at Craven Cottage they needed to reach the Carabao Cup final.

Luis Diaz’ early goal put Liverpool in control and they held on after Issa Diop scored to give the Whites hope.

Liverpool will face Chelsea in the final at Wembley next month.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg, Fulham were still very much in the semi-final and Joao Palhinha missed a glorious chance to level on aggregate when he volleyed over when unmarked.







And a goal on 11 minutes left Marco Silva’s side facing a mammoth task and silenced the home fans.

Diaz superbly controlled Jarell Quansah’s diagonal ball and keeper Bernd Leno allowed the Colombian’s shot to squirm past him at the near post.

Fulham battled on and went close in the second half when Andreas Perreira fired against the post from a tight angle.

Harry Wilson made a big impact after coming on as a substitute against his former club, and his 76th-minute cross was kneed into the net by Diop.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne (Tete 83), Tosin, Diop, Robinson, Palhinha, Cairney (Reed 83), De Cordova-Reid (Wilson 67), Pereira (Muniz 83), Willian, Jimenez.

Subs not used: Rodak, Ream, Lukic, Francois, Vinicius.







