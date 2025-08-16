Silva encouraged by King’s emergence ahead of Fulham opener

Marco Silva says Josh King’s progress highlights that there is a pathway for Fulham’s youth players to the senior team.

King has risen through the ranks and has cemented his place in Fulham’s first-team plans.

The 18-year-old is expected to have a greater role for boss Silva’s side, having signed a new four-year contract this summer.

“He is a great talent that is important in all aspects of this club – now just about the senior team, but to show that the pathway is there for players that show the quality and to then achieve it,” said Silva.

In a quiet summer for Fulham – Silva has criticised the club’s lack of signings – King has excited fans with impressive displays in pre-season, scoring two goals against Aberdeen and Al-Ittihad.

The England Under-19 midfielder is highly rated by his manager and seen as a key asset by the club.

King is in the squad for today’s opening Premier League game for the Whites, against Brighton, and could feature.

“Last season, for half of it, he was 17, he made his debut, we did a great job with him every single day at the training ground. Because of that, he’s much more ready right now,” said Silva.

“He had a very good pre-season I have to say. He is going to be in contention for the (Brighton) game. Whether he will start or not, you’ll have to wait for the match. I really hope he can have a bigger impact this season.

“He has grown from a physical point of view, from a mental and tactical point of view too.

“Josh is the same as Emile Smith Rowe or Andreas Pereira – if during the week he shows me he is ready to play ahead of the others, then he is going to play.

“Same with Emile – if he is in a better moment than the others, he is going to play.”