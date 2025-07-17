King signs new four-year Fulham contract

Highly-rated Fulham youngster Josh King has signed a new four-year contract.

There has been speculation about the 18-year-old midfielder’s future as his contract ended this summer and he had not agreed a new deal.

Several clubs were linked with King but Fulham remained optimistic that he would re-sign.

“I’m delighted about it. I’ve been at the club for about 13 years now, so it’s a long, long time, and I’m just delighted to be continuing and staying for another four years,” he told the club website.

“I say to my family it’s like a second home, and it’s such a nice feeling to be able to stay here.

“I’ve got some good friends and made some really good connections, so it will be nice to continue that on.”

King has made eight league appearances for the Whites – seven of them as a substitute.

His team-mate Ryan Sessegnon, who left Fulham as a youngster for Tottenham before returning to Craven Cottage, told West London Sport in May that he believed King should stay put.

“He’s such a quality player,” Sessegnon said.

“He’s still very young, hungry and raw, but has got all the ability and all the confidence in himself to go to the highest level possible.

“My message to him; he’s got a manager here that loves him, players and staff that are here at the club trying to guide him, and I think there’s no better club for him to be at than here.”