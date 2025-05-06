Sessegnon insists Fulham is the perfect club for youngster King

Ryan Sessegnon insists Fulham is the perfect club for youngster Josh King.

The club are looking to tie the highly-rated midfielder to a new long-term contract.

King, 18, has made eight first-team appearances for the Whites.

He is regarded as an outstanding prospect and there has been speculation about his future.

But Sessegnon, who left Fulham in 2019 at the age of 19 and returned to Craven Cottage last summer, has no doubt that King is in the right place.

“He’s such a quality player,” Sessegnon said.

“He’s still very young, hungry and raw, but has got all the ability and all the confidence in himself to go to the highest level possible.

“My message to him; he’s got a manager here that loves him, players and staff that are here at the club trying to guide him, and I think there’s no better club for him to be at than here.”

Sessegnon was regarded as one of the country’s best prospects when he left Fulham to join Tottenham.

But he started just six Premier League matches for the north London club and his career has so far been hampered by injury problems.

Having re-signed for the Whites, he had to wait until December for his first league appearance of the season.

In recent weeks, though, he has re-established himself, playing a key role during Fulham’s push for a European place.

And he credits boss Marco Silva with revitalising his career.

“One of the best coaches I’ve ever worked with in my career so far,” Sessegnon said.

“He’s very detailed, very honest, and a very passionate coach – three things that are amazing for the squad.

“He’s been very good with me. I’ve had to be patient throughout the season but I think it’s been very good.

“I’ve had to bide my time but I think he’s done it perfectly in terms of making sure I’m ready to start games and impact games.”