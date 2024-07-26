Fulham confirm re-signing of Sessegnon

Fulham have confirmed the re-signing of Ryan Sessegnon.

The 24-year-old, a product of Fulham’s academy, left Craven Cottage in 2019 to join Tottenham.

He has been plagued by injuries since and has been looking for a new club since being released by Spurs at the end of last season.

Sessegnon recently had a trial at Crystal Palace but has now agreed a two-year contract with Fulham, which includes the option of a further year.

“It’s amazing to be back. Emotional, as well. It’s where it started for me, where everything began, and it’s amazing to be back,” he told the club website.

“It will always be home for me. I think it had the feeling that it was meant to be, coming back here, so I’m delighted to get it done.”

Meanwhile, Fulham remain in talks with Arsenal about Emile Smith Rowe despite having an offer rejected by the north London club.







