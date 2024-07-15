Fulham have bid for Smith Rowe rejected

Fulham have had a bid for Emile Smith Rowe rejected by Arsenal.

The Croydon-born 23-year-old has two years remaining on his contract and is also wanted by Crystal Palace.

Smith Rowe has been with Arsenal since the age of 10 and his impressive performances for the Gunners led to him breaking into the England side in 2021.

He has since found first-team football hard to come by and made just 13 Premier League appearances last season.

That has prompted interest from a number of clubs and Fulham are keen to take him to west London, but have so far been unable to agree a deal.








