Silva coy on Pereira’s future amid Palmieras interest

Marco Silva remained coy on the issue of Andreas Pereira’s future after Fulham’s Carabao Cup win against Bristol City.

Palmieras are looking to complete a deal to take the Brazilian midfielder back to his native Brazil.

Whites boss Silva said: “Let’s see. I don’t have fresh news about him him. He’s a player where everything can happen until the end of the market in this situation.

“I want just the things to be clear. If he’s going to stay, he’s going to stay. If he’s going to leave, he’s going to leave. But of course my job is to prepare the players that we have ready to play the games.”

Fulham, meanwhile, look set to complete the signing of AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze.

And Silva again insisted that new signings are desperately needed.

“We don’t have other solutions. We don’t have other way to do it,” he said.

“We are short in positions, in some of them. If something is going to happen with Andreas, it’s another position that we need to strengthen.

“The front line, as we mentioned, I know that they are not many hours right now, many days, but we have to do until the end of the market what we need to do. Let’s see how we’re going to end.”