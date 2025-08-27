Fulham ease to Carabao Cup win against Bristol City

Fulham 2 Tanner (OG 8′)

Jimenez (21′)

Bristol City 0



Fulham moved into the third round of the Carabao Cup after a comfortable win at Craven Cottage.

The Whites, who will be at home to Cambridge United in the next round, eased through courtesy of an own goal by Bristol City’s George Tanner and a strike from Raul Jimenez in the first half.

Marco Silva’s side got off to an ideal, if fortuitous, start with only eight minutes gone.

Following a good build-up on the right, City defender Tanner could only divert a cross by Adama Traore into his own net amid the close attention of Jimenez.

Fulham doubled their lead in the 22nd minute. From a Harrison Reed corner, Jimenez, from eight yards out, had time to control the ball before sweeping it low into the net.

The Championship side improved after the break and substitute Fally Mayulu struck the post with a fine effort late on.

But stayed in control in an otherwise uneventful second half.

Fulham: Lecomte, Sessegnon (Bassey 64), Cuenca, Diop, Castagne (King 69), Cairney, Reed , Smith-Rowe (Lukic 86), Wilson (Iwobi 64), Traore, Jimenez (Muniz 69)