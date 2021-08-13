Silva: Carvalho should sign new Fulham contract

Fabio Carvalho has been urged to sign a new Fulham contract for the good of this career.

Boss Marco Silva hinted the speculation over the 18-year-old’s future was doing the teenager no good,

There is interest from a host of clubs in a young player who hit the headlines after scoring on his Premier League debut against Southampton last season.







He has turned down an initial offer from Fulham as he enters the final year of his current deal, but Silva insists his future is with the club that developed him.

“I think it’s important for us that he signs, and to be honest with you, it’s important for him,” Silva said.

“He came from the academy and Fabio is performing well. He is in the team. But I need him to concentrate on his football.”

Silva also believes Aleksandar Mitrovic is closer to full fitness.

The striker scored 26 times to win the Championship’s Golden Boot in 2020, but had little influence in last Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough.

Silva is only too aware the pressure is on a striker to repeat the feat a second time.

“From Mitro there is 100% desire,” he said.

“He’s working hard to get fitter and in the best condition. Of course, he is expected to score in all the matches, and he wants to score in every single match.

“If he doesn’t, he has to search for answers in the next one.”







