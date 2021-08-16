Fulham boss Silva backs Seri



Marco Silva has hinted that the arrival of a new Fulham manager was maybe the best thing that could have happened to Jean-Michael Seri.

The player who has been surplus to requirements since a lacklustre first season in 2018-19 has been handed an opportunity to finally make it with the club which shelled out £26m to sign him along with Maxime Le Marchand.

The latter’s future is in doubt, but Silva believes Seri will be a regular feature after starting a Whites league match for the first time in nearly two-and-a-half years against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Fulham won 5-1, and Seri more than played his part, according to his new boss.

“A new manager came, of course, and in pre-season well he did really well,” Silva said.

“Mika didn’t do so many games in recent seasons; (no) 90 minutes week-in, week-out. And when that happens you are not used to playing with the intensity I want.

“But he worked hard in the last week, and that’s why I started with him – he deserved it.

“Now he needs more games to get him in the best possible condition.

“I’m not in the best poison to talk about what happened in the past, but Mika is getting his chance and if he does well the fans will be happy with him.”

Fulham are away to Millwall on Tuesday night.







