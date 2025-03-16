Scoring against Spurs ’emotional’ for Sessegnon – Silva

Marco Silva said scoring against his former club was an emotional moment for Ryan Sessegnon.

Soon after coming on as a substitute, Sessegnon netted Fulham’s second goal to seal a victory over Tottenham.

It was his second goal – and first at Craven Cottage – since returning to Fulham last summer after an injury-plagued time at Spurs.

Whites boss Silva said: “It was really emotional for him. It was an emotional comeback for him from the day that he signed again for our football club after some tough seasons at Spurs.

“It (tough times at Spurs) wasn’t because of his quality or something wrong, it was because of his injuries. Sometimes that can be hard for players to deal with, and for Ryan it was really difficult.

“He’s in much better shape now and I know him much better as well. We all know what he is capable of.

“Of course it was important, emotional – the first goal back at Craven Cottage, against Tottenham as well.”

The win in Silva’s 200th Premier League match as a manager lifted Fulham to eighth in the Premier League table.

They are just three points behind fifth-placed Manchester City and very much in the running for a European spot.

“To be where we are right now is to be a privilege for us. It means we are doing something very good,” said Silva.

“We know it is not always easy for us as a club, but I have to praise the guys that are in the dressing room.”







