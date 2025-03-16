Sessegnon scores against former club as Fulham beat Spurs

Fulham 2 Muniz (78′)

Sessegnon (88′)

Tottenham 0

Ryan Sessesgnon scored against his former club as Fulham climbed to eighth in the Premier League table.

After Rodrigo Muniz had put the Whites ahead, Sessegnon sealed the victory soon after coming on as a substitute.

He gathered Bernd Leno’s long ball forward by getting the better of Spurs defender Ben Davies – and then cut inside and sent a fantastic right-footed strike into the top corner.

The opening goal came after Tottenham were unable to deal with Antonee Robinson’s cross from the left. Andreas Pereira teed up Muniz and the striker coolly found the bottom corner of the net.

In a scrappy game of few chances, Dominic Solanke should have put Spurs ahead but scooped his shot over, and Willian went close for Fulham before Muniz eventually broke the deadlock.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Pereira, Berge, Iwobi (Traore 63), Smith Rowe (Cairney 73), Willian (Sessegnon 83), Jimenez (Muniz 63).







