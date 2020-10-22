Parker: Seri could still make an impact at Fulham

Boss Scott Parker insists Jean Michael Seri can still make an impact at Fulham.

The Ivory Coast international was one of four senior players omitted from the Premier League squad of 25 this week, and along with Kevin McDonald, Stefan Johansen and the injured Josh Onomah.







Seri and defender Maxime Le Marchand cost a total £25m when signed at the beginning of 2018-19, but the former struggled to gain a foothold at Craven Cottage.

He was loaned to Galatasary last season and seemed certain to leave before the transfer window closed.

His brother, who also acts as his agent, laid bare Seri’s desire to find a new club – and claimed Inter Milan were interested.

But when it mattered, no club wanted the midfielder on a permanent deal.

His two appearances this season were in the Carabao Cup, the last against Brentford on October 1 when he wasted a glorious chance to level before Bees added a couple more to ensure Fulham’s exit.

But Parker reckons Seri can make a comeback when the squads are resubmitted later in the season.

He said: “It’s not been easy but these decisions to leave players out is what I have to do.

“Mika starts a new slate. He’s got to train well over the next nine weeks, that’s all it is, and got to get me thinking there’s an option with him.

“He’s a top-quality player. There’s no place for him now – but that can change. It will depend on how he reacts to this decision.

“When he was here and we got relegated it didn’t go so well, but that’s not to say his (Fulham career) is dead and buried”.









