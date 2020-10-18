Promising debuts, defensive options and almost a win – things are looking up for Fulham

Fulham got a point at Sheffield United – their first of the season.

So, what did we learn?

The positives first

Lookman has been touted as a confidence player.

After his terrific goal as weaved his way past two defenders before thrashing it high into the net, head coach Scott Parker will need a scraper to get Lookman off the ceiling.

He’s just what Whites have been looking for as a different forward option to Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The debuts

Tosin Adarabioyo looks a steal at a little over £1m.

For a central defender making his Premier League debut, he was to the manor born.

He was agile, aware, and for a 23-year-old new to the club, was quick to voice and harry his team-mates into position when defending.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek reminded us all in odd flashes why he has represented England, and there was a sense he could be a big performer this campaign.

Small margins

That’s what Parker has been highlighting since day one as a prime reason for no luck and points until now.

There were plenty of small margins in this game.

Don’t blame Mitrovic for the United penalty: point the finger at Alphonse Areola.

The cross he dropped that led to Mitro accidentally kicking Jack Robinson should be meat and drink to a Premier League keeper.

Small margins – take two

Ivan Cavaleiro only had to miss the first defender as he charged down the right in the second half, and there were three unmarked yellow shirts begging to hammer it past the keeper.

That’s when you need a winger to make doubly sure his cross is a good one.

If that ball reaches a Fulham player, it’s a goal.

Another small margin is the five inches of crossbar that Mitro needed to miss to make sure his penalty goes under the bar rather than hitting it and over.

Antonee Robinson or Joe Bryan at left back?

At the moment, it looks as if the new man from Wigan will get the shirt, but there isn’t a lot in it.

Against Sheffield United, Robinson looked more athletic than Bryan in recent games, especially in the second half when both teams side started to tire.

Robinson moved up a gear and caused the home side plenty of problems down the left.

But Bryan can conjure up excellent crosses, and we all know what he can do from a free-kick.

That winner against Brentford in last season’s play-off final is a reminder.

Michael Hector?

He was the Fulham hero in the second half of last season. But the centre back didn’t even make the bench at Bramall Lane.

A couple of torrid performances against Aston Villa and Brentford in the League Cup has taken its toll on the former Chelsea man’s confidence.

