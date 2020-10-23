Parker: Lemina best in central role

Many Fulham fans think Mario Lemina would be a good fit on the right wing.

Some believe Ivan Cavaleiro could do with a rest, and Lemina played on the right when at Marseille under Marcelo Bielsa.







The Leeds manager clearly knows a thing or two about getting the best out of a player, but Whites boss Scott Parker is not tempted to shift Lemina from centre midfield to the right.

“I know where you’re coming from,” said Parker, “and it’s a very good point; he also played in the back three as well under Bielsa.

“Mario has all the attributes to play any position on the pitch; not just as a wing-back.

“He has great technique; he’s powerful – a lovely, lovely footballer, but I think he’ll be most effective for us in his preferred central position.”

Another to shine in the 1-1 draw at Sheffield United last Sunday was debutant Tosin Adarabioyo.

It was also a first Premier League appearance for the former Manchester City player, and while many were seeing him for the first time, Parker has kept tabs on him since he was a teenager.

“I first watched him playing for Man City Under-23s when I was at Spurs” the head coach said. “I liked him and tracked him along the way.

“I told him ‘you’re going to get judged on your defending’, but his eyes are wide open with a real willingness to learn and deal with challenges.”







