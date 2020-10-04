Parker says he is unsure whether Fulham will make more signings

Scott Parker says he is unsure whether Fulham will make further additions to the squad before the transfer window closes.

Boss Parker, whose side were beaten 1-0 at Wolves on Sunday, is keen to bolster his defence in particular but does not know if there will be any pre-deadline moves.







“I’m not sure, to be honest with you,” he said.

“You get to this late in the transfer window and my main focus has been the team and not getting bogged down in other stuff.

“It gets to this point and now anything can happen. So I don’t know.

“People are trying to do some work to try to help us. But as for how much information I know, very little. I’ve just been trying to prepare the team as best we can.”

Central defence is an area Parker has been keen to radically improve for some time – and Fulham are in talks to sign Barcelona centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo.

“It’s a position in the team that we probably need to strengthen in. There are others as well,” Parker said.







