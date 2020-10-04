Better from Fulham but the weak links are still obvious

It’s still ‘nul points’ for Fulham after a 1-0 defeat to Wolves.

This was a better performance than any so far, but it’s still four Premier League defeats on the spin for Scott Parker’s men.







Here the talking points from a close game:

A brave team selection

Michael Hector looked a tad forlorn in the last two games.

After Said Benrahma nutmegged the central defender for Brentford’s third goal in the Carabao Cup on Thursday, it all but drained the former Chelsea man’s confidence.

And yet, Hector was the game changer in last season’s promotion.

But Maxime Le Marchand instead?

Parker clearly thought the Frenchman was a better bet. Like one said: brave…

The keeper question is solved for the time being

Alphonse Areola’s double save in the first half was top drawer. In the second half, the on-loan Paris St Germain keeper did just as well to win the one-on-one with Raul Jimenez.

When you get an expensive loan signing it’s somewhat diplomatic to pick him.

For all that, does anyone else think Marek Rodak is the fall guy for the defensive woes before this?

How many goals conceded on Fulham’s right?

Five, including the Wolves winner. That defence keeps getting dragged into the centre.

There were nine Whites, including Areola, in or around the box when Wolves scored, and only three in gold.

It wasn’t bad as some of the 14 conceded so far. But it makes it worse that so many defenders still couldn’t clear.

Two for the bench

Once upon a time Ivan Cavaleiro cost Wolves £7m; Abou Kamara was not a lot cheaper when signing for Fulham.

And even though it looks as if this is a cut-and-paste on their season so far, these two along with Bobby Decordova-Reid are going to have offer a lot more.

Kamara had a glorious chance to level in the second half, and snatched at a shot so much down the throat of keeper Rui Patricio, it looks as if he aimed it there.

Tom Cairney had one of his better days; ’tidy’ describes the midfielder’s performance. Is there more to come?

And the positive stuff…

Ade Lookman made an immediate impact: this boy looks the business, and so far, the only one to drive at defences and cause problems.

Few Fulham fans could quibble at the other Premier League debuts for Ola Aina and Antonee Robinson.

Considering Kenny Tete and Joe Bryan were once shoo-ins for the right and left-back slots, Parker can rest easy when it comes to that part of the pitch.







