Fulham tighten up but suffer another defeat

Wolves 1 Fulham 0 56' Neto

Much-improved Fulham were unlucky to suffer another defeat.

Pedro Neto’s left-footed strike 11 minutes into the second half was enough to secure the win for Wolves at Molineux.







Fulham have now lost all four of their games back in the Premier League.

But their defending, awful during their previous matches this season – reminiscent of the club’s last campaign in the top flight – was much better.

Boss Scott Parker made changes, dropping defenders Michael Hector and Denis Odoi and bringing in recent signings Ola Aina and Antonee Robinson for their league debuts for the club.

Fulham offered very little going forward until Ademola Lookman came on, but they defended with real intensity and looked much more solid at the back.

They were helped by a fantastic double save by Alphonse Areola in the first half.

The keeper brilliantly kept out Neto’s fierce shot and Nelson Semedo’s follow-up.

Fulham even defended well in the build-up to the goal and can consider themselves unfortunate.

Robinson and Tim Ream both threw themselves in the way of shots before the ball dropped to Neto, who sent a left-footed strike beyond Areola and into the bottom corner of the net.

Parker responded by sending on new signing Lookman, who made an immediate impact and looks like being a key player for the Whites.

A burst forward by Lookman led to Fulham’s best chance of an equaliser.

He charged from deep inside his own half and found Aleksandar Mitrovic, who laid the ball into the path of an unmarked Abou Kamara only for the striker to shoot straight at keeper Rui Patricio.

Neeskens Kebano, also on as a substitute, fired over late on as Fulham put their opponents until real pressure but could not come up with a goal.

Fulham: Areola, Aina, Le Marchand, Ream, Bryan (Lookman 67), Cavaleiro (Kamara 67), Anguissa, Cairney, Robinson, Mitrovic, Reid (Kebano 81).

Subs not used: Rodak, Hector, Odoi, Kebano, Johansen.







