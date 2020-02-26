Parker proud of Fulham’s never-say-die attitude

Scott Parker paid tribute to his battling Fulham side and match-winner Aleksandar Mitrovic following a late 1-0 win over Swansea City at Craven Cottage.

A classic headed goal in stoppage time by Mitrovic secured the points for the Whites on what was, at times, a tough night when Swansea showed impressive resistance throughout.





Mitrovic had a controversial penalty saved by Swans keeper Freddie Woodman only moments earlier amid a late surge by the hosts.

Parker’s side created a number of good chances to break the deadlock, particularly in the first half from both Ivan Cavaleiro and Mitrovic.

But with time running out, Mitrovic powered home his 23rd goal of the campaign in the 94th minute from a superb cross by substitute Abou Kamara.

“When you miss a penalty late on you sometimes think it’s not your night but full credit to the team and the whole squad,” said boss Parker.

“I’ve been in this for a year and speak to players and how they want to play and talk about mentality and how to build a never-say-die attitude.

“We’ve had difficult results lately and have fallen short. But what this team do is to miss a penalty late on, there was then an option for Mitrovic to miss the desire to put it in the goal. That’s what pleases me the most.”

Mitrovic has certainly one of the key players in the Championship this season.

Parker added: “He’s certainly up there. You give messages to try and change the mentality of individuals and teams. He’s still young and certainly he will understand to go from zero to 90 or 95 minutes – that’s what top teams do.

“Top strikers have a mentality about them and he has loads of potential. Sometimes he lacks that belief but moments like tonight, his reaction after missing the penalty was first class. That’s what he needs to keep striving for.

“I thought today we were very good. We had a real control about us. Moments like this you just grab them, especially against Swansea who are a good side.

“The last couple of games we maybe lacked a bit of pace but the team, at times in the first half, we were really fluid.”







