Last-gasp Mitrovic goal gives Fulham dramatic win

Fulham 1 Swansea 0

Aleksandar Mitrovic headed in an injury-time winner shortly after missing a penalty.

It gave promotion-chasing Fulham a priceless victory and moved them up to third in the Championship table

It seemed they would have to settle for a point after keeper Freddie Woodman saved Mitrovic’s late spot-kick after Connor Roberts was adjudged to have fouled Neeskens Kebano.

However, in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Aboubakar Kamara delivered a superb cross and Mitrovic headed in off the underside of the bar.

Without a win in three, Fulham were keen to stay within reach of automatic promotion rivals Leeds, while Swansea began the evening five points off the play-off spots.

Fulham started on the front foot, with Bobby Decordova-Reid and Anthony Knockaert testing the keeper from distance. Ivan Cavaleiro then followed suit, forcing a save directly from a corner – just as Derby did to Fulham last week.

A clever flick from Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher – who caused Fulham trouble while at Charlton earlier this season – sent Andre Ayew through, but a combination of keeper Marek Rodák and Denis Odoi rescued Tim Ream after his poor challenge.

Cavaleiro responded with a shot deflected just over, after good link-up play with the marauding Joe Bryan. A fantastic team move sent Mitrovic through shortly afterwards, but he misjudged his strike, curling just high and wide.

Rhian Brewster escaped a red card after a wild challenge on Tom Cairney, before Swansea’s first shot arrived late in the first half, as Jake Bidwell failed to convert a free header from a corner.

Swansea began the second half with a penalty shout for a handball by Bryan, which the referee waved away. Poor defending from Fulham then allowed Ayew to fizz a shot at Rodak, who parried well.

Despite their possession, Fulham struggled to create meaningful chances as the game wore on, but were given a lifeline when Kebano was minimally fouled in the box. But Mitrović failed to convert, with Woodman’s double save leaving Fulham scrambling for a winner.

But the Serbian striker made amends with a towering goal to win the match.

Fulham: Rodák; Odoi, Hector, Ream, Bryan; Arter (McDonald 96); Cairney, Decordova-Reid; Knockaert (Kamara 83), Cavaleiro (Kebano 78), Mitrović.

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Johansen, Christie, Sessegnon.

