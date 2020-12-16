Parker praises ‘jaded’ Fulham for their resilience

Scott Parker said he was pleased with his Fulham side’s defensive display after drawing 0-0 with Brighton.

Fulham did not reach the heights of Sunday’s fine display against Liverpool but manager Parker said he was pleased with only a second clean sheet of the season at Craven Cottage.







Brighton had a goal ruled out by VAR and also hit the crossbar in the second half as Fulham clung on for a point that keeps them out of the bottom three on goal difference although Burnley, who sit a place below the Whites, have two games in hand.

“If I’m honest, we lacked something tonight, we looked a little bit jaded,” Parker said.

“I recognise we need to play better with the ball, but in saying that we come under some big pressure in the second half.

“We weathered a storm which is something we’ve not done for a while so I was very pleased with that and we had a clean sheet.

“But we had a couple of big chances in the second half with Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) in particular and that perhaps could have gone our way.

“But overall I am pleased. It was an even game and moving forward we are taking positive steps.”

See also: VAR helps Fulham take a point against Brighton







