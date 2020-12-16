VAR helps Fulham take a point against Brighton

Fulham 0 Brighton 0

VAR came to the rescue of Fulham as they shared the points with fellow strugglers Brighton at Craven Cottage.

In a largely dour affair, Brighton were denied three points after Adam Lallana’s goal was chalked off for a handball in the build-up by Danny Welbeck just after half-time.









The woodwork then came to the Whites’ rescue when Adam Webster’s header hit the bar and bounced on the line before being hacked clear.

Few chances were created in a forgettable first half with a stinging effort from Ivan Cavaleiro that was tipped wide by Brighton keeper Roberto Sanchez the only moment of excitement.

Brighton started the second half strongly with Lewis Dunk being denied twice in quick succession by Alphonse Areola from a corner just after the restart.

But in the 48th minute the deadlock looked to have been broken by Lallana after brilliant work from Welbeck, who outpaced Joachim Anderson on the left flank.

However, VAR ruled that the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker had handballed just before crossing the ball across the box.

Fulham had shouts for a penalty waved away by referee Robert Jones after Ademola Lookman went down in the box under a strong challenge from Dunk.

The Webster let-off saw the Whites enjoy their best spell of the game culminating in a great chance for Loftus-Cheek who embarked on a powerful run from midfield but could only to hit his shot straight at the legs of Sanchez.

Substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic should have done better after being found by a Cavaleiro cross but he could only divert his header wide as the game petered out for a draw.

Fulham: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Loftus-Cheek (Mitrovic 77), Zambo Anguissa, Reed (Lamina 62),

De Cordova-Reid (Kamara 62), Lookman, Cavaleiro.







