Cairney could be in line for Fulham recall against Newcastle

Tom Cairney’s hopes of a recall to the Fulham starting 11 against Newcastle appear to have been boosted.

Cairney hasn’t started a game since the 3-2 home defeat by Everton on November 22.







In fact, the one-time captain has had to warm the bench as an unused substitute in the past two games.

However, boss Scott Parker admitted he will have to rotate the squad for the trip to St James Park on Saturday as tired players make way for fresh legs.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek got Parker’s approval as attacking central midfielder, but missed a golden chance to secure the Whites a win against Brighton when he fired against the keeper’s legs whilst clean through.

Parker is weighing up whether to recall Cairney and make other changes.

“Tom’s a very technical player,” Parker said.

“I think Ruben’s attribute is running, and more breaking lines from deep.

“Tom can control a game for you; he can really dictate a game in his classy way that makes him a great footballer.

“Both have their differences, and both have niche skills that’s different from each other.

“They’re both going to be very important for us.”







