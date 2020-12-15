Fulham defender Kongolo finally ready to return to action

Terence Kongolo is scheduled to play his first competitive football in 11 months when Fulham’s Under-23 side play Leeds United on Monday.

The Netherlands international was briefly with the Whites last term in the Championship before breaking his foot just two games into his loan from Huddersfield.









He was then forced to write off the rest of the season but was a Fulham domestic deadline-day signing for around £3m.

The 26-year-old was recovering from the foot problem, but then added to his woes by damaging a calf.

Finally, Kongolo will get a chance to hit the comeback trail and prove he was worth the investment.

Head coach Scott Parker confirmed recovering right-back Kenny Tete will also make the trip to Yorkshire.

“Kenny played for the Under-23s on Friday and got 45 minutes,” Parker said.

“They both have a game on Monday. Hopefully they come out of them and move on.

“Kenny’s ahead of Terence in terms of recovery, but hopefully it’s a matter of weeks before they’re back in first-team contention.”







